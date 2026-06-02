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CHS plans to close or sell three Minnesota grain elevators after the fall harvest as the state’s grain supply chain has shifted away from smaller facilities, the company told The Star Tribune. The Inver Grove Heights-based agriculture co-op said it is divesting its Kasson, Ostrander and Wykoff facilities where crop farmers store and sell their grains because they are increasingly delivering their harvest directly to larger corn and soybean processing facilities and river terminals, an executive said in an email sent to the paper.