Bloomberg said, “Corn futures topped the $5-a-bushel mark for the first time in 18 months as weaker-than-expected US crop tour results added to global supply concerns for the staple grain.
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Bloomberg said, “Corn futures topped the $5-a-bushel mark for the first time in 18 months as weaker-than-expected US crop tour results added to global supply concerns for the staple grain.
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