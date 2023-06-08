8 large eggs
3/4 C. milk
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 C. shredded aged cheddar cheese
1 C. chopped broccoli florets
1/2 finely chopped red onion
1/2 C. chopped red pepper
Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Stir in cheese, broccoli, onion and red pepper. Spoon mixture evenly into greased 6-cup jumbo muffin pan.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until tops are puffed and knife inserted in center of quiche comes out clean. Run knife around edges of muffin cups to carefully remove quiches.
Mix-in variations: Triple pepper (roasted red pepper, green pepper and jalapeño pepper); mushroom and Gruyère cheese; or add 1 C. crumbled cooked bacon or breakfast sausage for a meat lovers’ version.