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We ended up with right around 0.7 of an inch of rain at our place this past week. Boy, was it a blessing no wind came with it, and it was a great boost for our corn, beans and hay. Beans look great, just needed a rain to get them going. Can’t wait to see how the look in a few days! We are at my waist for corn — I’m 6 foot 2 for reference. We finished our grass waterway hay Friday night with 45 grass bales, which is a great number for us. Cows are looking great out on grass and pastures are holding up well.