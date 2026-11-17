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This year was a wet one when we didn’t need it to be and a dry one when we needed it. We still have a good two weeks left on corn harvest if I had to estimate. We started baling corn stalks last night. The big battle on the crop front is the elevators are full around us, so it is a toss-up what to combine from day to day. Overall, the year was good. Beans and corn are doing well for the conditions we had this year. Hay crop missed the windows on rain, but it ended up being decent. Pastures were green all year long and caught rains when they needed. The biggest fight of the year was mud. It slowed down lots on the cattle and crop front. It seemed like we got a whole bunch of rain all at once then would not get one for a while, but it’s part of the business.