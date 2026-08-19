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Last week, we had 0.2 inches of rain Tuesday night. We did not have the severe winds reported north of us that were later classified as a derecho. We had another 2.6 inches on Thursday morning, followed by 4.5 inches Thursday night, which made it just over 7 inches of rain in 24 hours. The road ditch in front of the house ran over top of the culvert, but no permanent damage was done. There were reports of some damage from localized flooding. It continued to rain on and off for most of the weekend, where we picked up another 1.2 inches of rain.