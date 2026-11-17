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Well, we had a bit of an anticlimactic end to harvest. We have about 2 acres of corn that was too wet to get out of the field last week but should be fit this week. We have moved the cows out to graze on stalks and are finishing up a few fencing projects. I have started processing our yield data and looking at hybrid performance. Overall, we were pleasantly surprised with our corn yields this year given the reports that we had heard going into harvest. Beans yielded well as we had expected. My experimental forage plot had great ROI and I look forward to incorporating more summer annuals into areas of the farm that we can easily graze to reduce stress on main pastures during dry spells like what we had this July. Winter plans include working on a few projects in the shop, farrowing pigs, bookwork, and welcoming our first child in February. Crop scouting in your first trimester is not for the faint of heart.