People are also reading…
We made good progress on harvest last week before the rain started on Thursday evening. It has been raining on and off over the weekend, accumulating to just over an inch here with higher accumulation reported west of here. Most folks I have talked to are almost done with harvest and are not too worked up about the slight rain delay and are hoping to get back in the field by end of the week. As we wrap up harvest, there will be plenty of book work and planning to do while it’s raining. We will see how much outdoor work we can squeeze into the remaining nice days, including fence repairs, rolling up some corn stalk bales, soil sampling and building repairs.