People are also reading…
Harvest was behind for our area this year but the last of it should be done by Thanksgiving. Looking back on this year I believe it is best summed up as a year of rain. We started with a very wet April that delayed the start of planting. We then had a colder May and then a wet June. Corn fields that were tiled or had good drainage recovered quickly and showed up on the yield monitor. Fields that don't drain didn't yield nearly as well. The September rains just put the nail in the coffin for them. Soybeans benefited greatly from the late-season rains if they were later planted or later-season maturity. Early planted soybeans faced quality problems as they couldn't get harvested quickly enough due to those same September rains. Looking back, I don't think I’ll be changing our operation dramatically due to this year, but overall, this season was a good reminder to have our equipment ready to go for any small window for field work we could get done.