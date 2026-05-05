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We did get some much-needed rain since last week. Most of the area has seen from eight-tenths to just over 2 inches in isolated areas. That slowed planting progress, but by the end of the week farmers were able to get back in the fields. Corn planting is nearly complete, and if it’s dry this next week you won't see too many fields of soybeans to plant either. With last week’s cold temps, this coming week we will be busy scouting the early-planted soybeans that were up and determine if we will need to replant after the cold nights and frosty mornings. Corn is emerging and really needs sunshine and warmer temps, but overall stand counts have been consistent with what we planted for population. Hopefully we can get some warmer weather and another nice rain this week. Stay safe.