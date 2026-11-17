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What an interesting growing season! We started off dry and remained dry until Memorial Day. From there we caught some small rains but also gully-washers in some areas with hail and wind. Really thought that would bring diseases to the crops, but overall we came through that OK. With all the late rain we through we would be drying a lot of corn, but much to our surprise the corn dried down fast but left us with some stalk quality issues. For the most part harvest went very well in between the wet weather. Soybean yields were very surprising this year with early-planted soybeans doing excellent, but we also had later-maturity soybeans take advantage of the late rains and yield very good. This was another year that full-season corn hybrids seem to really shine. Along with that, fungicide application paid off. All in all, don’t make irrational decisions because of this growing season. Stay safe and have a happy Thanksgiving and merry Christmas!