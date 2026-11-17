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The growing season got off to a rough start last April for my no-till operation as temperatures remained stubbornly cold. I did not plant any corn until May 2. I planted some soybeans in April thinking they would be more forgiving to the extended cold temperatures. They were not and had to be replanted in April. The cold temps also challenged the timing of terminating cover crops. The oats tolerated the cold temps well. As the growing season progressed, trying to control waterhemp and the escapes, particularly in corn, became the next challenge. In June, after sidedressing the corn, we received some very heavy rain — 4-plus inches in a little over an hour. The week of July 13 was oat harvest. The oats yielded very well and had good test weight. September was very wet and rainy. Very good yields for soybeans, above APH levels. Peking SCN resistance varieties did very well on areas with SCN pressure. The warm temperatures during harvest allowed the corn to dry down tremendously in the field with harvest moistures of 15-16% on much of our corn. LP gas for drying corn would be the one expense where farmers actually had a reduction and not an increase this year.