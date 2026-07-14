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The week of July 5 -11 was another wet week. Fields were wet from rains over the July 4th weekend and on July 8 we received another 2.5 inches. We were fortunate to miss the strong winds with this round of storms. By late week there were many cornfields tasseling. We are watching the corn for signs of disease and will be getting ready for fungicide application soon. The oats should be ready to harvest this week by the time the field dries out enough to drive on it with the combine.