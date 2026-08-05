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Completed fungicide application on the corn this past week. Used high-clearance ground application on the larger fields and drone application on smaller fields. Spot sprayed some field edges and corners with glufosinate to clean up foxtail, wooly cupgrass and waterhemp. The rain on July 31 was a blessing. It rained off and on throughout the day and all soaked in. One of our farms had 2.2 inches and another had 1 inch. The other farms were somewhere in between. The red clover that was underseeded with the oats has really taken off and grown since the rain. Noticing very little insect pressure at this time in the crops.