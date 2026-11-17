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God is in control, and after all my years of farming, the crop usually does better than you expect. Stick with what works but also put your time into new ideas that will actually make you money. Adapt to technology that truly helps but skip the latest gadgets that take more time to set up than the old-school way and don't really change the outcome. Soil testing has saved us real money on fertilizer. Spend where the crop needs it but also spend on cover crops and conservation because they add value to the land and pay for themselves over the long term. Treat your farm like any other asset because you would never let a leaky roof ruin any sort of structure you may also have big money invested in.