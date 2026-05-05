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Matthew and Nancy Bormann grow corn and soybeans near Algona, Iowa, in Kossuth County, with their three children, Reece, 15, Quinn, 12, and Greta, 9. Matthew is a fifth-generation Iowa farmer, farming since 1999. He is president of Bormann Ag LTD and has had several leadership roles on the Kossuth County Farm Bureau Board. Nancy Bohl Bormann is a manure and nutrient management researcher at the University of Minnesota. She received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and doctorate at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Her main research project is development and implementation of a nationwide manure test database called ManureDB.