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Rain was light again this week — half an inch across the area. Crops still need more moisture. Kossuth County Fair was in full swing, with my kids showing the reserve and grand champion market broilers. We also made it over to Albert City for the Old Threshermen’s Reunion. Always fun to see farming’s roots. Lobe Rangers held a panel discussion with Gold Eagle Cooperative at the Iowa State University research farm in Kanawha, continuing conversations around soil and water conservation. Overall, a busy week balancing family, fair and farm.