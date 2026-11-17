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Cooler temperatures have anhydrous tanks rolling down rural roads, signaling the final push of another crop year. Across east-central Iowa, fall operations are winding down — combines making their last passes, tillage equipment turning ground, cover crops going in, and fertilizer applications setting the foundation for 2027. As we exit the field for the last time this season, the real work of farming begins — not in the cab of a combine, but at the kitchen table, where the victories and losses of 2026 become the lessons that make us stronger and more resilient heading into 2027.