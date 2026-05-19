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A good week weatherwise. The warm temperatures were just what we needed. All of my corn fields have started to emerge, with my first corn field at V1 to V2. With the half inch of rain that I received between Friday and Saturday, the soybeans have started to emerge as well at VE. We began cleaning equipment from spring and evaluating plant stands as the crops emerged. This coming week, I hope to get to spraying first-pass corn once the field conditions get fit following this rain. Spraying fence rows is also on this week’s list to accomplish.