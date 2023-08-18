SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair may have been a little different this year, but it was still a big hit with all those that celebrated it.

After farmers wished for rain much of the summer, a thunderstorm was spotted on the radar poised to hit the Illinois State Fairgrounds when the outdoor Ag Day breakfast was scheduled on Aug. 11. It caused the cancellation of that part of outdoor festivities in Springfield, but after a quick downpour, Ag Day welcomed sunny skies and a celebration of all things agriculture.

Agricultural leaders talked to reporters about issues concerning them in the Commodity Tent. Jim Reed, chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, says the focus of this group continues to be how to best spend check-off dollars. Regarding exports, dialogue with Mexico continues about the GMO ban. Mexico has softened its stance, first banning imports of all GMO corn, then only white corn and then only corn used to make tortillas, he says.

The president of the Illinois Beef Association, Dave Duzan, a cow-calf and backgrounder from Lexington, Illinois started the week by giving prizes to winners of the “Beef – It’s What’s For Dinner” cooking contest and watching the junior cattle show.

Third-generation farmer Chad Leman, president of the Illinois Pork Association, jumped right into working at the Pork Patio, talking to people as they grabbed their favorite pork treats.

Among the politicians talking to farmers and commodity leaders on Ag Day is Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, a member of the congressional Ag Committee. She says one of the things she hears most often about the upcoming Farm Bill is to make sure farmers keep their safety nets of crop insurance. Recognizing that the average age of farmers is nearing 60, Buzkinski is co-sponsoring a non-partisan bill which would allow low interest rate loans for young and beginning farmers.

Others chatting with farmers on Ag Day included Joe Heinrich, executive of Smart Carbon Network, an educational organization based in Iowa talking to farmers about carbon issues.

“We’re educational, not a lobby group,” he says.

Fairgoers quickly find their favorite annual sights including the beloved Butter Cow in the dairy tent. This year, meshing with the fair’s theme of “Harvest the Fun,” Sarah Pratt sculpted Illinois dairy farmer Lorilee Shultz of Orangeville, Illinois “harvesting” milk. Lorilee is a legacy dairy farmer taking over from her grandfather. Her daughter Lucy also plays a role around the farm, which is why a second sculpture features Lucy.

Of course in the FFA tent, children and parents alike get to visit with baby chicks, pet a rabbit and get a close look at a goat or two.

“It’s a hot stop,” says Eric Wisely, Illinois FFA vice president. Wisely, who attended Nashville High School in southern Illinois, makes lots of friends introducing visitors to a white rabbit.

It’s a great place to get your face painted according to the Blunier family of Princeville, who show pigs. Katelynn, Adelynn and Raelynn all sport fancy faces or arms today.

In the show rings this year, competition is strong.

“In the Simmental class, it’s insane. The quality is deep. It’s really a competitive this year,” says Emerson Tarr of LeRoy showing for Fox Creek Cattle, the family’s farm.

The show ring isn’t the only place to be a winner at the fair. Five-year-old Logan Bridges won a stuffed animal as big as he is by throwing a baseball in a midway game.

“We played baseball all summer,” his dad explains. It runs in the family. Logan’s grandfather was a pitcher who played in the big leagues for three years, his dad says.

The Illinois State Fair ends Aug. 20.

More information about Illinois State Fair Champions may be found at https://statefair.illinois.gov/competitions.html