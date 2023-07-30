Editor’s note: This is part of a series on farm museums throughout the Midwest.

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. — For a taste of life on an 1840s farm in the Midwest, you can visit a living farm museum of that period, only 40 miles west of Chicago.

In period costumes, volunteer hosts at Garfield Farm Museum bring such rural times to life.

“We want it to be an immersive experience, a real hands-on physical place for education,” says Jerome Johnson, long-time executive director of the farm museum.

Garfield Farm and Inn Museum is a 374-acre historically intact former 1840s prairie farmstead.

Johnson’s interest comes naturally since he and his mother, Eve Johnson, a historic preservationist, were among the founding friends of the historic farm 46 years ago.

The story starts when Timothy Garfield moved from Vermont and claimed land along the Fox River to grow crops, including corn and wheat. He also built a brick inn in 1846, which became a popular stopping point for stagecoach travelers going to Chicago.

The farm celebrates the heyday of agricultural development when organizations like Chicago Farmers Club bloomed. Some pretty famous agriculturalists and businessmen were also making a name for themselves in the same area at the same time, including John Deere, inventor of the steel plow, and Cyrus McCormick, who introduced the McCormick Reaper in the 1830s.

By 1848, some of the Garfield Inn’s guests were also headed to the Chicago Board of Trade.

The Garfields also wrote about Joseph Glidden, the inventor of modern barbed wire stopping at the inn as he traveled from DeKalb to Chicago, says Ann Brach Johnson, the executive director’s wife and active museum volunteer.

Preserving history

The farm is an “incredibly intact” story of one family who came to the area in 1841 and held onto the property for more than 100 years. It’s not a presidential home, but the home of a regular family making a better life for themselves, says Helen Bauer a volunteer and museum board member.

“It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Sites,” Johnson says.

In 1977, the third-generation farm owner, Elva Ruth, donated 163 acres of the property to be preserved in honor of the settlers who first farmed here. Her donation of a family’s large collection of artifacts — more than 2,000 19th-century documents, buildings and surviving native prairie — make Garfield one of the most intact historic sites in the country.

Jerome Johnson, his parents Eve and Martin Johnson, and others established two nonprofit organizations that support the museum. Campton Historic Agricultural Lands Inc. is a land conservancy dedicated to the preservation of Illinois farmland, historic landscapes, natural areas, and open space, and the Garfield Farm Heritage Society preserves the farm and buildings to continue her educational goals

Several buildings open to visitors today date back to the 1840s, including the 1842 hay and grain barn and the 1849 horse barn, with three later-day barns (1860-1906) and smaller buildings on site.

“The farm museum is an incredible snapshot of an era at the beginning of when agriculture, in a big way, came to this area,” Bauer says.

The museum also preserves plants and animals common to the period, she says. This includes preserving historic breeds of sheep, geese and other livestock. It was known for its oxen, Cane and Able, and had the last known pair of old-type Berkshire hogs at one time, Johnson says.

They are also bringing the farm garden back to what it would be like in the 1840s. This, like other projects, was delayed during the COVID pandemic period, but is back on track as volunteers and donors progress in their plans.

Preserving the prairie land is also a priority on the property, says Johnson, who is of the mind that “anyone could love a mountain. It takes a deeper understanding to appreciate a prairie,” and building that appreciation is part of his mission.

Telling the story

Charles Ingalls, the famed father of “Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder, was a teenage boy who lived a short distance from the Garfield farm, says Brach Johnson.

She is also the author of a children’s book based at Garfield farm featuring Angie, a 9-year-old girl living here in 1847. “Angie of Garfield Farm” uses fiction to provide a glimpse of life at the time through the eyes of a child living and working with her family on the farm and at the inn.

Brach Johnson is active with the period clothing wardrobe and is a behind-the-scenes volunteer at the museum. She intimately knows this place and can take you on a tour of Harriet Garfield’s kitchen, showing you the original, 4-foot-high butter churn.

Young visitors usually think the kitchenware cabinet is a refrigerator before they learn about food storage then, she says.

Volunteer Bauer says she is often asked about the dress she wears and the period tasks she performs. When Bauer moved across the street from the farm, she was immediately intrigued, wanted to be part of telling its story, and soon joined its board.

She has a particular interest in a long-term archaeology project that is unearthing a log house built by the original settlers. The house was here when the Garfields purchased the open claim. The archaeological work started in 2003 with stops and starts in the process, Bauer says.

“The log house has essentially disappeared and we want to know what it was like. It currently is backfilled but with a long-term goal to restore it as money is raised,” she says.

When children visit the farm, they can grasp a connection to what they eat and what goes into it, Bauer says. They can also see the differences between their lives and the children about 180 years earlier.

These stories tie generations together. When adults visit the farm, they often say, “Oh, I remember visiting my grandparents …” and then share the stories of farm life at that time, Bauer says.

Plan a visit...

Where: 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills, Illinois

What: Special events include Farm Tool Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6; the Heirloom Garden Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 27; Harvest Days, the first Sunday in October; and Prairie Walks May through September. Lectures, seminars, tours, and classes throughout the year.

Hours: Open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays from June through September. By appointment, year-round, call 630-584-8485.

Cost: Tour donation is $5 per adult and $4 per child under 13.