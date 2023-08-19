BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Tony Vyn, a Purdue University researcher who spoke at both the first and the 10th National Strip-Tillage Conferences was one of three people inducted into the inaugural class of the Strip-Till Hall of Fame.

The other two inductees are both farmers and innovators.

Rich Follmer, a farmer in Hudson, Ill., is known as the “Grandfather of Strip-Till.” He says it all started in 1988 when a friend from Ashland, Illinois, who wanted to get higher yields than he was getting with no-till asked him to help. They cobbled together equipment to use for what would become known as strip-tillage.

“We built a row unit. It was pretty crude to start with,” Follmer says, but by 1992, Follmer was building toolbars and selling commercial strip-till equipment.

Jim Kinsella, a Lexington, Illinois, farmer, is an early adopter and innovator. He said after ag college, he saw tillage as an “addiction” he didn’t want to have. So, he started no-till in 1975 with a four-row planter. He soon connected with like-minded farmers forming “No-Till Innovators.” They directed efforts towards strip-till as well. Kinsella says he wants to share this honor with the other Innovators.