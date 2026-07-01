Several issues continue to shape the cattle markets, including cattle on feed numbers, New World screwworm and consumer meat demand amid the broader economic trends.
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Several issues continue to shape the cattle markets, including cattle on feed numbers, New World screwworm and consumer meat demand amid the broader economic trends.
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Beef production is running lower than a year ago, although there is some variation in the amount of the decrease.
Summer holidays and weekends usually provide a seasonal boost to beef demand, and University of Tennessee Ag Economist Andrew Griffith said th…
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