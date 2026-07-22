Cattle markets dipped in mid-July, although University of Tennessee Ag Economist Andrew Griffith said despite this trend, the tight cattle supply and fairly strong demand remain in place.
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Cattle markets dipped in mid-July, although University of Tennessee Ag Economist Andrew Griffith said despite this trend, the tight cattle supply and fairly strong demand remain in place.
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Cattle dressed weights have increased as the industry looks to get the most out of the limited cattle supply. University of Tennessee Ag Econo…
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