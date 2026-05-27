Widespread drought is impacting producers’ management decisions. University of Georgia Extension Livestock Economist Will Secor said drought is an issue for the majority of the U.S. cattle inventory.
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Widespread drought is impacting producers’ management decisions. University of Georgia Extension Livestock Economist Will Secor said drought is an issue for the majority of the U.S. cattle inventory.
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