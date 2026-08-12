The next WASDE report was released Aug. 12, and with that may come a bottoming out of the corn market. The August report is the first of the year to use farmer survey-based estimates for the size and condition of U.S. crops.
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The next WASDE report was released Aug. 12, and with that may come a bottoming out of the corn market. The August report is the first of the year to use farmer survey-based estimates for the size and condition of U.S. crops.
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Don Roose at U.S. Commodities said the market is turning contraseasonal with ending stocks getting smaller as well as the crop.
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