1/2 C. peanut butter
1/2 C. butter or margarine
1 pkg. (10.5 oz.) miniature marshmallows
6 C. freshly popped popcorn
6 C. spoon-size shredded wheat
1 C. dry roasted peanuts
1 C. raisins
Melt peanut butter and butter in a large microwaveable bowl on high heat for 1 minute. Add marshmallows and heat for another minute or until marshmallows puff; stir.
Add popcorn, shredded wheat, peanuts and raisins; stir gently.
Place paper liners into two 12-cup muffin pans. Divide the mixture into 24 cups. Set.
Store “cups” in an airtight container.