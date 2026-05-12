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Chad Dillenberger is a Monroe County native. His experience spans roles in finance as well as hands-on management as the fourth generation on a 1,600-acre grain farm in Valmeyer. He graduated from Saint Louis University in 2004, majoring in finance, and then spent 15 years with Scottrade (a St. Louis based brokerage firm). He is currently a divisional retail director for Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners and oversees the retail operations for nine John Deere Dealerships across Illinois and Missouri. He has two boys, Henry, 18, and Liam, 15, and has been married to Katie, his high school sweetheart, for 21 years.