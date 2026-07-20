People are also reading…
We had another hot cycle this past week. Last week's rain carried the soybeans through as they set and fill pods, while the corn marched through most of its reproductive stages. As I peel back scattered ears, most seem to be well pollinated and are filling out nicely with no signs of tip back yet. The week ended on a hot and humid note, but timely rain fell again across the county on Sunday. Most areas received anywhere from four-tenths to an inch and a quarter. This week is fair week in Monroe County, so be sure to come out and support the vendors, local producers, and most importantly, the kids that are nearing the end of their animal projects.