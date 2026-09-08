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It’s starting to get a little dry. Most growers in our area have dipped their toes in the water but were still working through a cautious and calculated start to harvest. Prices are also helping to spur some along. Reported yields are top tier still, and most operations have had a smooth week or two so far. The heat and lack of rain are beginning to take the top off late planted crops — especially double-crop soybeans. So, it will be interesting to see how they finish this year.