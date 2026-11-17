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The season is pretty well wrapped up for the 2026 crop. Some tillage and fertilizer applications continue. The weather has stayed very nice for outside projects and grazing stalks/cover crops. We are very thankful to God for all His blessings on the 2026 crop. He gave us plenty of rain in June and August. It never got too cold. And the drydown/harvest conditions were excellent. All of this added up to very good bean yields and a slight crop insurance claim on corn. More than any of these things, I thank Him that he allowed us and all our neighbors (as far as I know) safety throughout planting and harvest.