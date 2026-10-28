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Harvest is mostly wrapped up for our area. We finished on Wednesday (Oct. 21). It was another dry and open week. There are a few fields of corn still standing but not many. I continue to hear more disappointing reports on corn yields throughout east-central Illinois. I finished my cover crop seeding on Thursday. Going to need a rain in order for them to germinate. Field work is moving along quickly now that most are done harvesting. We are very thankful to God for another safe harvest season.