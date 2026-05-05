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This past week began with a significant rain event. Here at Decatur, we had 1.6 inches, but south of town it was over 3 inches. This, combined with cool temps, made for zero planting and slow crop growth. What has emerged has excellent stands. The weather looks to improve in the upcoming week, although some showers are in the forecast. My best estimate of progress is beans at 75% planted and corn at 50%. Those numbers will change quickly if the weather allows work to resume. It has been a very windy spring, which has hampered herbicide applications. Our wheat will get fungicide applied this week via drone. New technology continues to find its way to the farm!