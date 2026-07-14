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The weather this past week allowed us to catch up on hay making. It was less humid, which made for some really pretty hay. With the dry forecast we look to finish our second cutting this week. The abundant rainfall has led to excellent recovery of our hay fields. The wheat beans emerged in four days and benefited from some nice weekend rain of over an inch. More post spraying of herbicides on beans is taking place to combat the ever-present waterhemp that thrives under these conditions. And planes are flying on fungicide on corn and beans to try to stay ahead of leaf diseases that can infect plants with the moist conditions we’re experiencing. Summer is going way too fast!