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Harvest continues to progress nicely with beans being the focus. The moisture has gotten quite dry, but yields remain respectable. Corn continues to dry down and is a bit overdone now. It should go in the bins without issue now. We are about a week from finishing, and the weather ahead looks fall-like and delightful for harvest activity. Fertilizer and lime is being applied. I’m seeing more tillage than I thought I might with these high fuel costs. Our wheat is emerging and has been helped by a shower of 0.4 of an inch recently.