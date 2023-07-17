GOODRICH, N.D. – Dairy farm owners have been building hoop barns for their dairy cows for years, but it is something new that Kirby and Heidi Steichen and their family, who farm and ranch near Goodrich, have been utilizing for backgrounding and finishing beef cattle.

Steichen Farms’ high-tech hoop barn, permitted in 2021 for 600 head, was featured at the recent North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) feedlot tour in June.

“We’ve had a lot of interest since we built it. The first summer we had it up, Central Confinement Service LLC (CCS) of Nebraska, who built the hoop barn, put on an open house and we had more than 300 people there that day,” Kirby said.

CCS constructed the 62-foot-wide by 448-foot-long Accu-Steel hoop building for Steichen Farms and held an open house for the Steichens in 2021.

Steichen Farms has a trucking business, as well as a cattle business, and while Kirby was hauling product down south, he got the idea to construct a hoop barn for backgrounding and finishing cattle.

“Driving down in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa, I started seeing some of these hoop structures that helped with the weather. So, I thought, if they can benefit from it, then we should really be able to benefit from it up here with our weather,” he said.

Inside the hoop barn, there are six large pens for the cattle, with each pen holding 100 head.

The inside cattle working area has a Silencer Chute tub system and two turret gates, an insulated office/veterinarian room, and an adjustable semi-loadout with a concrete dock and waterers.

The Steichen hoop barn features a one-of-a-kind hydraulic processing facility controlled remotely to reduce stress on animals, a bunk line, and a manure stacking pad.

The Steichen cattle do not go out to pasture, as Kirby has found it pencils out best for him to keep the cattle inside during all seasons.

Before the hoop barn, Kirby backgrounded and finished cattle in an open lot. In the wintertime, when the temperatures dropped to 20 below or so, he had to feed 10-15 pounds more per head per day to keep the cattle satisfied.

“Whether it is winter and 20 below or it is summer and it is 80-90 degrees, I notice the feed savings because the cattle’s intake stays flatlined all year round,” he said.

The Steichens rotate two groups of cattle through the hoop barn to background and finish them every year.

“From October through December, we’ll be shipping out, and as we ship out, we’ll get new cattle in. Those cattle will be finished from February to March. Then we’ll ship them out and start rotating in new cattle and it probably takes 6-8 weeks to ship everything out and get cattle back in,” Kirby said.

The hoop barn handles both the heat and the cold well. There is a curtain on the north side that fully opens and closes, he said.

“I can close that in the wintertime to keep the wind and snow out, and the only time I close it in the summertime is if there is going to be thunderstorm. I will close it to keep the rain from blowing in,” he said.

While it was in the high 80s when NDSA held their feedlot tour, Kirby said the cattle were staying cool in the barn.

“The cattle are in the barn today in the shade, and I think if you ask them, they will say, ‘No, I don’t want to go outside.’ It’s usually 10-15 degrees cooler in the barn compared to outside,” he said.

There are bunks lining one side of the hoop barn, and Kirby drives the feed wagon each morning, dropping the rations for each pen in the feed bunks.

“The feed bunks are made of steel and have a premium bunk line eave that goes over the bunks and keeps the sun, rain, and snow off the feed,” he said.

In fact, the Steichens have rarely had to shovel out snow from the bunks since they opened the hoop barn.

“This past winter, I shoveled about 20 feet off the far west end and that was it,” he said.

Two years ago, at Christmastime, there was a strong blizzard that filled the bunks with snow.

“Just the way the wind was and the conditions, it filled the bunks completely full. But that was the only time the bunks have completely filled with snow,” he said.

The feed bunks with the premium eave work well in the summer, too.

“The other advantage during the summertime, when the sun is shining, is that bunk is always in the shade, so the cattle feel comfortable that they could come up and eat all day long as they want,” he said. “If the bunk was in the sun, they probably wouldn’t eat as well. They would stay back. So that premium eave really adds a lot to the system.”

The Steichens also farm, so they spread all the manure from the hoop barn onto their farm fields.

“It has been really good for our farm ground, getting it on fields that need it and on some of the poorer ground. Even after three years now, I can really see the difference in the manure from the hoop barn, compared to an open lot. It is a higher quality manure,” Kirby concluded.