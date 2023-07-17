The Northern Plains AgTech Engine for Food systems Adapted for Resiliency and Maximized Security (FARMS) project is a semifinalist in the first-ever National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines competition.

In addition to FARMS, there are 33 other semifinalists across the U.S. out of an original pool of 188 projects spanning all types of technology areas.

Many public and private entities in North Dakota are involved in the FARMS project, with NDSU as the lead organization.

“We’re excited. We are waiting to hear if we will make the final stage, which will be an on-site review. The first review was virtual,” said Phillip McClean, NDSU dry bean professor in genomics and the main researcher for FARMS.

Those selected to move to the final round in July will be interviewed in person to assess risks and committed resources, as well as the team’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

FARMS has multiple components: research, education, and a technology transfer development program.

The FARMS project is about “building an ag ecosystem in North Dakota, built around public and private crops, mostly public crops, through research,” McClean said.

Public crops are supported by NDSU, North Dakota commodity groups, and the USDA-ARS researchers, and they include barley, field peas, sunflowers and wheat.

“Wheat is sort of an unusual character because it’s the third-largest value crop in the U.S. But most of the research and the varieties which are released right now are through public programs using public funds,” McClean said.

"With seed from large companies, farmers have to sign a contract saying they will not brown-bag seed and use it the next year and we want to have seed that is already in the public sector.”

The project will work to offset a diminishing agricultural workforce by improving farming efficiencies, maintaining/increasing yields, reducing environmental impacts and enhancing ecosystems services.

“We’ll be involved in outreach programs to train individuals on new ag technologies, which actually support crop production,” he said.

McClean said with drones, farmers don’t operate their own drone flying over crops.

“They actually hire that out, but there are not a lot of businesses out in rural America that are actually involved in drone flying, so this could turn out to be a very important business for them to be involved in that type of activity,” he said.

In addition, they will develop a central hub for all the data that is collected on the farm, including drone data and soil sensor data.

“Imagine you have 500 sensors out in the field. All that information has to go back to a central data place, which is going to be in the farmer’s house itself. The problem is that the farmer typically has a single internet connection to their house, but now they need to be able to collect up all this information to that particular set of computer software they would have in the house to be able to manage this particular data they're collecting,” McClean said.

The process is called “last acre connectivity.” Farmers are essentially connecting the sensors on all their acres back to the central hub where they are making decisions. Grand Farm and Dakota Carrier Network are working on this part of the proposal.

FARMS is also an opportunity to address food security and the workforce and innovation translation necessary to grow this sector.

“We want to support the development of a growing human resource – a source of individuals that are interested in working in the ag industry themselves. This would be actually targeting younger kids and even going beyond 4-H and FFA,” McClean said.

One of the most important parts of the program is being united with partners, such as Grand Farm, the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC), and Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College from the North Dakota Tribal College System.

“Our native people grow many crops, which they have developed and used for food and medicine – ancient native crops. The tribes have indigenous knowledge, and we want to try to gain that knowledge through the type of variety that they grow and things of that nature, so we can capture that knowledge,” McClean said.

McClean said the crop varieties that they develop today may not be sustainable in a warmer climate.

“We are really paying attention to what would be good varieties, which are going to do well under those arid conditions out west- for example – peas. In addition, crops that do well in wetter conditions,” he concluded.