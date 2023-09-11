The renewable diesel market is still profitable, but not as much as it was a couple of years ago, according to Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.

“There is a lot going on in the renewable diesel market. It is continuing to steadily grow and it has certainly reached the size where it’s of national importance,” Ripplinger said. “There are still folks who sometimes have asked if it is even a real thing, and it most certainly is.”

Data from the Department of Energy shows the annual nationwide consumption of biodiesel and renewable diesel in the country makes up 5 percent of the diesel market in the country. That equates to more than 3 billion gallons from the end of last year/beginning of this year.

“Renewable diesel has increased in consumption dramatically just in the last few years, and by the end of 2022, it was essentially on par with biodiesel,” he said.

California diesel sales drive the renewable diesel market, although Oregon and Washington, which both have low carbon fuel standards like California does, play a smaller part in the market.

“Renewable diesel is rising steadily and significantly, and in the first quarter this year in California, renewable diesel sales actually exceeded petroleum-based diesel sales,” Ripplinger said.

On an annual basis in California, renewable diesel sales are nearly 2 billion gallons, while biodiesel numbers have remained “pretty flat.”

But renewable diesel has not yet impacted the soybean market, although that could happen in the future.

“If all the renewable diesel and biodiesel used in California came from soybean oil, it would take the oil from about a third of the U.S. soybean crops, so that would be substantial,” he said. “But currently, only a fifth of the soybean crop goes to that market.”

At the farm level, it is still a relatively small number.

Only 20 percent of the gallons of feedstock used to produce renewable diesel in the first quarter in California actually came from soybean oil.

The majority of feedstock used in California’s renewable diesel facility is tallow.

“Tallow, which has been a long-term feedstock, and more recently, used cooking oil, are the main feedstocks used to produce renewable diesel,” he said.

Ripplinger said the issue with both of those is they’re capped markets, especially on the tallow side.

“We’re still scrounging up used cooking oil supplies from around the world and sending them to California. But that market, too, looks like it’s almost essentially tapped out,” he said. “They are going to have to be made up with other vegetable oils here in the coming months and quarters.”

In terms of growth of renewable diesel, feedstock will eventually have to start coming from farm crop oil, like soybean oil, corn oil and most recently, canola oil.

That may be a positive for farmers in the future as the renewable diesel market continues to grow.

“We have seen a significant increase in the price of all of these items, but there’s still room to go in supplying additional soybean oil to that California market,” Ripplinger said.

He said renewable diesel margins are a tool that can help answer the question: “How close does this industry come to being a breakeven industry?”

“It’s a quick snapshot to see if the industry is profitable, and you can see if profits are increasing or decreasing by having a history to look at,” he said. “By looking at the individual contributors to revenue, you can see what is driving that number on the expense and revenue side.”

Contributors to revenue include, diesel/renewable diesel price, government incentives, and carbon credits. On the renewable diesel side, obviously, the big contributor in terms of revenue is the actual price of the fuel.

“What we see for other folks who calculate this is we actually just use diesel prices because at the pump, renewable diesel and diesel are indistinguishable,” Ripplinger said. “We don’t currently collect retail renewable diesel prices, but I am sure we’ll get there soon. We can get it at the wholesale level. But for these integrated oil companies, it really is that retail number that’s a little bit more valuable.”

On the expenses side, there is the cost of the feedstock. Excluded from that are renewable propane price, other operating expenses, capital expenses and transportation costs.

Renewable diesel does receive a dollar production tax credit, just like biodiesel does. Ripplinger points out that it is “quite a bit of money.”

Carbon credits could be a significant contributor to profitability, as well.

“Obviously, what’s driving renewable diesel are low carbon fuel standard policies,” he said.

Renewable propane is typically not included in the margins, although it’s a sizable expense. Renewable diesel margins are calculated on a gallon-equivalent basis, just like corn ethanol.

“We take all of those revenue expense numbers and convert them over to that gallon equivalent,” he said. “So, for example, it takes about 8 pounds of vegetable oil to produce a gallon of renewable diesel, and we multiply that per pound price by 8 to get the per gallon basis.”

Calculating renewable diesel margins looks like it continues to be profitable.

“There are still things being done in terms of expanding capacity for renewable diesel that will come online here in the next year and in coming years where they’re already putting steel in the ground or making these transitions to a renewable diesel facility,” he said.

A year ago, renewable diesel was as high as $3 per gallon, a substantial low.

“But we know at that time that the folks involved in this industry were making in excess of $1.25 or $1.50 as they reported on their quarterly calls,” he said.

The margins have dipped “quite a bit” and one of the big reasons is the cost of soybean oil, which is relatively high.

“The quick takeaway, which you can interpret for yourselves as well, is that renewable diesel is still profitable, just not as much as it was,” Ripplinger said.

Ripplinger also discussed why ethanol research has lessened over the years.

“The truth is, nationally, because we did a lot of that at NDSU, and I was involved with it to a large extent, it has really been shelved for more than five years,” he said. “While the economics, just like any biofuel right now, are extremely appealing, there are easier things to research technologically.”

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, there are opportunities, however. One company talked to Ripplinger about energy beets, or sugarbeets, destined for biofuel production.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has significant incentives for clean fuel, so they have a clean fuel tax credit, which can pay in excess of a dollar a gallon, which beet ethanol would almost certainly be eligible for. To get that credit, you have to have the facility built in an operation within just a few short years,” he concluded.