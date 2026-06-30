Energy prices are continuing to drive inflation up – 4.2 percent – the highest rate since 2023, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist.
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Energy prices are continuing to drive inflation up – 4.2 percent – the highest rate since 2023, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist.
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