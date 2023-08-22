WILTON, N.D. – Crops are beautiful in the Wilton/Regan area, where corn and soybeans and many other crops are growing tall and sturdy. The crops are in different stages, with some green and others turning to shades of gold.

Jen and James Meyer farm in the area and are pleased with the way their crops are looking this year, for the most part.

“We have really lucked out this year. The crops look really good,” Jen said. “And usually, when we get more east to west storms, we tend to not get the rain because once it gets to the river and then comes over here, by the time it gets back on the other side of the river, there's just nothing left of the storm.”

The Meyers have nearly finished haying – they just need to hay the ditches and waterways. Haying has taken longer than other years because they have had a lot of rain recently. They had 40 acres of hay laying in a field waiting to be baled for 12 days until it was finally dry enough to bale.

“We have close to a thousand bales, and then I am going to bale some straw, too, and I want to bale some corn stover from our grain corn field,” she said. “The cows love corn stover.”

On Aug. 1, a huge rainstorm came through, dropping a lot of rain. The Meyers received two inches of rain at the farm. During that storm, there were high winds, including a funnel cloud in the Wilton area.

“Basically on the corner of Highway 83 and Highway 36, a field of sunflowers, like 200 acres, was laid flat,” Jen said.

The Meyers did receive a little damage from hail, but not much.

“Everybody got rain, which was great, but then a lot of people got hail. We went and checked one of our durum fields and James is guessing it has at least 50 percent damage. Our other durum fields look great, but one field of durum is tall, and there are some low spots in there with a little bit of lodging,” Jen said. “We checked with the agronomist and while the durum does look ready, if you actually go in there, it is still not all the way done. I would say it is in the hard dough stage.”

The Meyers plan to dessicate the durum so it will dry down enough to start combining.

“Our neighbors who have done it before said if you desiccate it, it will cut like butter. We have brought our combine home and are working on it,” she said.

Their other crops, the silage corn, grain corn, and soybeans look really good. The corn has a good-sized cob, and there are spots where it is “almost 10 feet tall.” One field of silage corn has quite a bit of pigeon grass in it.

“Once we feel like it’s a good size and we’re not going to get much more growth to it, then we’ll hire a chopper to chop our silage corn,” she said.

The soybean field close to Regan “is tall and bushy” and looks great. During the Aug. 1 storm, there was a little hail that hit the beans.

“They’re so big and so bushy that hail is not going to do much damage,” Jen said.

Jen said their tractors need some repairs with haying winding down.

“Everything is going pretty well, going as good as it can be. I guess it must be the end of the haying season because everything is breaking down,” Jen said.

James’ tractor got a flat tire and he needs to fix it, but Jen’s tractor got a fuel leak.

“I was looking online and the way that they designed my fuel tank, there is a stabilizer bar that looks like a giant bolt that runs through my fuel tank. I don’t know why they designed it this way, but I think that’s where the leak is, unfortunately,” she said. “We were baling some 10 acres this morning, and then we were moving and I’m unhooking everything for the move and I noticed it smelled like fuel underneath.”

They are hoping for a few days of sunny weather with warmer temperatures to help the crops.

“If it hasn’t been cloudy, then it has been smoky,” Jen said.

On the home front, Jasmine is getting ready to go back to school. She is excited to see her friends again after spending most of the summer riding in the tractor with her parents.