Producers have had increasing interest in growing sorghums – forage sorghums, silage sorghums, and sorghum-sudan varieties – and there are several reasons for it, according to James Rogers, NDSU Extension forage crops production specialist at NDSU’s North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC).

“We’re seeing more interest in the sorghums because of a couple things. Some producers are looking at it as a silage source, and we have a lot of silage,” Rogers said. “But in the Northern Plains, it has usually been corn silage. I think some of our beef cattle producers are beginning to look at the sorghums because of seed cost and the cost of the crop itself is quite a bit cheaper than corn.”

Another reason for more attention on the sorghums in recent years is the sorghums can be high-yielding.

Rogers has been conducting different sorghum research trials at NCREC for producers who are interested in a different forage crops for those reasons.

After the drought a year ago throughout the region, producers found their hay supplies to be dwindling. They needed higher-yielding forages to re-supply.

“Hay supplies were pretty short, and producers were ready to bolster hay supplies coming out of the drought. The sorghums are all warm season crops, and with these long days that we have up here, the sorghums respond to that pretty well,” he said.

Rogers pointed out that another reason for the interest in planting sorghums is due to prevent planting crop insurance. Rules have changed on that over the last couple of years.

“Last year was the first year that producers, if they had crop insurance and they couldn’t get the crop planted by a certain date based on the crop, could plant a forage crop. In previous years, it would simply act as a cover crop. They couldn’t graze or hay it,” he said.

The rule change is now if producers can’t get their usual crop planted by the plant date, they can plant a forage crop and then hay or graze it that year. That is attractive to producers.

“In terms of planting, that window is short, so you might not be planting anything till mid or late June, maybe July 1. The sorghums, because they’re very fast-growing, they can still make a fairly heavy crop between that time and the end of the growing season.” Rogers said. “It gives growers another opportunity to make some more hay or have the alternative that they can graze it, as well.”

Rogers and the agronomy team has been working with producers on growing sorghums by conducting research studies working with various varieties of sorghum hybrids, forages, and silages.

“We are looking at one complaint that we hear from producers: the quality of sorghums can be a little bit questionable as it is not as good as some other crops,” he said. “That is true. But based on the stage that we harvest that crop, what maturity stage do we have to harvest the crop at to still maintain a good quality crop?”

The planting date trial, which is in its first year of study, will look at a combination of a hay trial and a silage trial, and there will be five different harvest points for each forage.

“What I’m trying to do is get a yield quality compromise between yield and quality that we can then go out to producers and say, ‘In order to hit the optimal yield and the optimum quality, you should be harvesting at this point,’” Rogers said.

The forages in the hay trial are a dwarf forage sorghum with a brown mid-rib (BMR) trait that has lower fiber and higher digestibility, and a sorghum-sudan hybrid with the BMR trait that is more of a traditional haylage or forage-type sorghum.

“What the dwarfism trait does to the sorghum is the node length between one leaf to the next leaf of the plant is shorter than a regular sorghum-sudan or forage sorghum plant. It has the same number of leaves as a traditional plant, but it is shorter in structure,” he said. “The idea is by reducing that inner node length, we are increasing quality. While we might take a little bit of a decline in quantity, our quality should be better.”

The BMR trait in a sorghum increases the forage digestibility of plants.

“That’s very important because many times in our ruminant diets, we can meet protein fairly easily, and producers do kind of key in on that protein. But many times, we’re short on energy in our ruminant diets,” he said.

Rogers explained that there are certain times of the year when all nutritional needs for ruminants can be met with that forage.

During other times, such as transitioning between gestation periods, nutritional needs are not totally met with a forage.

“Sometimes, we might fall a little bit short, but if we can narrow that gap of how short that is and reduce the amount of supplementation, that will reduce our cost,” he said.

Rogers has two different varieties of silage sorghums that he is using in the trial, as well as the two traditional sorghums. In addition to the harvest point dates, he will be looking at both hay and silage quality.

“There are so many traits available now in the sorghums, as well as combinations of traits, and it can get confusing to producers. The availability of different varieties has really expanded quite a bit over recent years,” he explained.

They hope to reduce that confusion over traits for producers and show how sorghums used in the trial perform.

Kochia-invaded sorghum trial

In one sorghum trial Rogers conducted last year, he said the results were “very interesting.”

Rogers planted a sorghum trial where he looked at some of the traits that were being offered. For example, he planted a sorghum-sudan with the BMR trait and one without the BMR trait.

“We were looking at all kinds of combinations of sorghums and what happened that ended up being kind of interesting is kochia came in and really took over those plots,” he said. “Since we really didn’t have a way to control the kochia at that point, we just mowed down the plots.”

Surprisingly, with the favorable summer last year, the sorghums returned hardy after being mowed down.

“We took a harvest off of those sorghum plants in October and we actually wound up getting pretty good yields off of those. In fact, I was very pleased with the yields we got off of them,” he said.

Rogers explained that demonstrated the resiliency of the plants themselves and the yield potential.

“That was pretty horrible management that we applied to those plants, and we still got really decent yields out of it,” he added.

Because of that, Rogers said they are also looking at the utilization of a sorghum cover crop for weed suppression.

“We’re also going to be interested in the ecosystem benefits of sorghum, in addition to their potential for forage production,” he said.

Alfalfa vs. annual forages

Alfalfa is both a high-value and a high-quality forage crop, but over the last few years, alfalfa acreage has seen a downward trend nationwide.

“While acreage has been in a decline nationwide, alfalfa is still a really important crop, and is still runs in the top five in terms of acreage and revenue,” he said.

When it is grown for revenue, it has traditionally been sold to dairies, but the number of dairies in the region and across the nation have declined over the last several years.

Besides that fact, alfalfa is a difficult-to-manage crop during the growing season and at harvest.

“It takes a fairly high level of management to manage alfalfa because producers can have disease or insect issues,” he said. “In addition, it can be difficult harvesting the crop and still capturing the quality, mainly because it is hard to get it to dry without losing a lot of leaves. Leaves tend to shatter if baled too dry.”

Rogers explained that when producers are going to bale alfalfa, they often dry it down until it is ready to be baled.

“Then they may wait until the evening or night when there’s a little bit more moisture in the air, so the leaves won’t shatter quite as bad,” he said. “That’s a little bit of extra management that producers have to pay attention to, and it’s something that they normally don’t have to do with other forages. That can be a bit of a challenge.”

However, alfalfa is one of the highest quality forages that producers can grow and feed to their cattle, and other livestock.

“The quality of alfalfa is absolutely high. I think we will continue to see many producers that will bale alfalfa and use it as a supplemental protein source for beef cattle and it is just an excellent source of protein as a supplement to a wide range of animals,” Rogers concluded.