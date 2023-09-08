Ranchers who are cleaning up their winter wheat harvest may want to consider planting a cover crop that can be grazed by cattle, both for the boost it brings to the soil and cattle production.

Brock and Heidi Terrell were part of a two-year study by the University of Nebraska on the effectiveness of planting and grazing a cover crop. The Terrells have irrigated farm ground and they also lease/own grass for their cow herd.

“The cover crop was a great feed resource for the cattle and we felt like we were gaining in how we used our ground,” Brock said. “We started with a continuous grazing system with access to the whole field, but as we learned more, we found that utilization was one of our weak spots.”

In the recent study, they found that how the cattle reacted to different types of feed varied.

“We found that the cattle get loose (stools) with the brassica varieties because the feed quality and digestion is so fast,” Brock commented, noting that one year they let a cover crop of oats freeze to bring down the water and make digestion better for the cattle.

Good cover crop options, according to the University of Nebraska, include oats, turnip, and rapeseed.

In the first year of the grazing cover crop study, the Terrells put 87 pairs on 83 acres for 44 days. In the second year, they put seven pairs and a bull on 8 acres for 38 days, as well as 138 heifer calves on 65 acres for one month.

Heidi Terrell said the stocking density was roughly one cow per acre for continuous grazing, or 15-20 for strip grazing.

“The strip grazing made a huge difference with how many we could stock,” she said. “We basically broke one area into 10-acre paddocks, which meant we moved the strip grazers every week.”

For fencing, the Terrells used rebar and electric wire for the perimeter fence and poly wire and step-in posts for the interior paddock divisions. The water was located in one spot in the field and the paddocks were designed to allow the cattle access back to water.

“I wanted the paddocks to only take 20 minutes to set up, or roughly one roll of poly wire,” Heidi said. “We planned for two moves worth of fence, so in the case the cattle got out of the first paddock, they would have to go into the next one.”

Heidi mapped out the paddocks and put it on a GPS on her phone so she would always have a clear pattern for the fencing.

The cattle performance was just a “tick lower” with the strip grazing, but the full utilization of the land more than made up for it, Brock said.

“One of the unforeseen benefits of doing this has been weed control,” he said. “The following year we hardly had any weed pressure and it made for a great, mellow bed to plant it.”

Fencing can be a challenge to set up, Heidi noted.

“One of the disadvantages is having to go out and do fencing, but if the weather doesn’t freeze really hard, we can graze for 30-45 days,” she said. “The cover crop also really helps the soil.”

Brock said he felt that the cattle doing the strip grazing were “more content.”

“The strip grazers seemed more content because they were always going to fresh feed,” he said. “The continuous grazers would pace more like they were ready for more feed.”

Some tips the Terrells had for others looking to try cover crop strip grazing was to plant as soon as the winter wheat crop was off.

“We bale our wheat straw for the cattle, so once the bales are off, we get that cover crop planted and get water on it,” he said. “You know what they say: ‘One day in August is the same as a week in September.’”

When grazing when the temperature drops, it can be difficult to put in temporary fencing posts.

“If the ground is frozen, you can use pigtail posts with a metal stem and it seems like they can handle you putting them in with a hammer,” Heidi said. “Getting them in isn’t too bad, but sometimes getting them out is hard. I’ve heard some people use vice grips to twist them out of the ground.”

To see the full report of the cover crop grazing study funded by the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) grant, visit: https://projects.sare.org/project-reports/onc20-076/.