Things rarely go the way you expect in a veterinary clinic.
Coley Girtz, a Park Rapids, Minn., high school senior, knows that firsthand.
Just selected as the 2023 Minnesota FFA Proficiency Award winner in Veterinary Science, she agreed to an April 28 phone interview with this reporter at 5:30 p.m., as that’s when she finishes her shift at The Ark Animal Hospital in town.
“You might hear some whining,” she says quietly. “(A dog with) a laceration came in.”
Girtz spoke about her love of animals. On her fifth birthday, her biggest birthday present was two horses. She and her dad were tapped to tend to the horses while a friend was away for a couple of months.
She discovered that she wanted badly to care for animals and become a veterinarian.
Through elementary and high school, she’s had dogs, cats, and horses, and her desire to help animals never left.
Still at the vet clinic, Girtz gets a call from a muffled voice in the next room. It was the doctor asking her to come and help.
The phone interview is over at 5:41 p.m. Just 11 minutes in. The animal in need takes precedence.
Park Rapids High School restarted their FFA program four years ago after letting the program go dormant for a while. Mr. Stephen Funk and Ms. Amber Seibert are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisors. Ms. Ashley Anderson teaches agriculture at Park Rapids Middle School and serves as an FFA advisor.
At the 2023 Minnesota FFA Convention, Park Rapids was represented by 50 FFA students, 12 CDE/LDE teams, five youth receiving State FFA Degrees and three youth participating in the FFA Band.
In addition, two FFA’ers received Minnesota Proficiency Awards – Autumn KIetzman in Outdoor Recreation, and Girtz in Veterinary Science.
Girtz joined FFA in her junior year. She didn’t know much about it, but when her cousin said how much she enjoyed FFA, Girtz decided to try it. She discovered she loved FFA, too.
She earned the State Proficiency Award in Veterinary Science for describing her work at The Ark Animal Hospital, where she started last June. She first cleaned kennels and equipment, and restrained animals.
As she became comfortable, she learned to take phone calls, schedule appointments, prep for surgeries, help during surgeries, care for the animals after surgery and bring the pet patients to their owners.
The hardest part is when animals must be euthanized.
The most challenging aspect is when it gets very busy. Girtz tries to remember what it was like when she worked at the busiest restaurant in town, which was even more difficult.
She gets along with everyone at the vet clinic – not just the animals, but the doctors, the veterinary technicians, and the pet owners, too. That is helping to guide her decision to study pre-veterinary medicine/animal science at University of Minnesota Crookston this fall.
It’s possible that she can participate in the VetFAST program. This program gives acceptance to the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine as early as after two completed semesters of University of Minnesota coursework. It allows students to complete both a Bachelor of Science and a DVM degree in seven years instead of eight.
This summer, after graduating from high school, she’ll work full-time at The Ark Animal Hospital. She’s also going to do an internship with a large animal doctor one day a week.
She’s hoping that large animal veterinary care goes as well for her as small animal care has. She’d like to focus on large animals, knowing that customers will always bring in small animals, too.
At 8 p.m., a tired sounding high school senior calls this reporter back – two and a half hours after her shift ended.
She’s just left work. The laceration reached almost to the bone, and the doctor needed Girtz’s help. Her jobs this evening included organizing equipment, shaving around the wound, helping to hold the animal, and cleaning.
Instead of going out on a Friday night with friends, this Proficiency Award winner is going home after a long day of school and work.
The life of a veterinarian has become very real.
“I usually go straight to the kitchen table and tell my mom or dad about my day. I love the emergency part of it, the adrenaline rush,” she says. “I’d say (my experience working in a vet clinic) is better than what I thought it would be.”