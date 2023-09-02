With Mother Nature, things can change quickly, but at this time in the growing season, the 2023 sunflower crop is progressing nicely and the market is not anticipating any surprises as producers look ahead to harvest.

“Overall, traders are looking at no big surprises for the U.S. sunflower crop as the growing season concludes,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the Aug. 28 NSA newsletter.

Using trend line yield numbers, Sandbakken said initial estimates for U.S. oil-type sunflower peg production at 1.9 billion pounds, down 24 percent from last year. For non-oil sunflower, production was estimated at 263 million pounds, up 10 percent from 2022.

“These yield estimates can change in the coming months, especially as harvest activity ramps up,” he noted, adding that USDA will provide its first official estimate of 2023 oil and non-oil sunflower production in October. “This report and demand will set the tone for sunflower price direction in the near-term.”

With no surprises on the horizon, Sandbakken noted that old crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were down 25 cents to unchanged for the week ending Aug. 25. New crop prices were down 75 cents to unchanged.

Looking at this year’s sunflower crop progress, the crop has been pushed toward maturity in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota due to very warm to hot temperatures in August, along with drier soil conditions. On top of that, those conditions are expected to last a bit longer.

“Below average moisture conditions are expected to persist in parched areas of the Northern and High Plains for at least the next two weeks. This will likely continue accelerating crop maturation, which is about equal to the five-year average pace,” Sandbakken said.

“If possible, and if the crop has matured to a point where it can be desiccated and harvested, it is advisable to do so,” he continued. “Getting the crop harvested several weeks early can result in higher yields and lower drying costs. It can also reduce late-season crop damage and blackbird damage.”

Looking at local prices, as of Aug. 28, NuSun cash prices were listed at $17.75 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in September. At ADM in Enderlin, N.D., the October delivery price was $19, and at West Fargo the price was $18.25 for delivery in October.

High-oleic sunflower prices at West Fargo were posted at $19 for delivery in September and $19.50 for delivery in October. Enderlin posted an October delivery price of $20.