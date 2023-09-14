Since the start of summer, the corn market has been “consolidating” behind some poor fundamentals, and that pattern has continued as harvest approaches.

“Corn has really been in a consolidation pattern since the beginning of summer. Mainly due to the USDA’s bleak outlook,” said Allison Thompson, president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn., noting that production and planted acres were high, Chinese export demand had slowed, and the U.S. dollar remained strong.

On top of that, the U.S. is still looking at exports being down 32 percent from last year.

“While corn doesn’t necessarily have a very good fundamental outlook, this summer has proven that USDA has overestimated yields. U.S. corn exports have also picked up with sizable flash sales over the past 4-5 weeks, mainly to Mexico. So there is some optimism,” she said, adding that the market is definitely going to be watching the supply and demand projections in the USDA report that was released Sept. 12.

Unfortunately, the USDA didn’t make any adjustments to demand in their latest report, which again put the market’s focus on production updates.

To start the growing season, the agency estimated the national yield at 181.5 bushels per acre. Since then, given the dry conditions through summer, those early estimates have come down considerably. As of the USDA’s Sept. 12 report, the national yield is estimated at 173.8 bushels per acre, according to Thompson.

“While this was in line with trade estimates, the surprise of the report was the large increase to harvested acres,” she said. “The USDA added roughly 750,000 acres to harvested acres compared to the June report, however, a large amount of those acres were added to ‘fringe’ states. How this equates to the national yield is unknown, but it could be supportive to the market going into harvest.

“Following the report, the December contract was able to hold the previous contract low, which is clearly a key level to the trade. In fact, it was the fourth time the trade has tested support near this level over the past month,” she added.

Still, she felt the market is still consolidating as it gears for a larger move.

“From a technical standpoint, the December corn contract had a trading range of about 91 cents in July. In August, that trading range shrunk to about 45 cents, and in September it went down to about 15 cents. Obviously, the market is gearing up for a larger move one way or the other,” she said.

“The big question is whether we’re going to retest $5 or whether we’re going to retest or print new lows,” she continued. “In August, the December contract tested that $5 area and failed to sustain that level eight times. Based on the charts, the contract needs a close above $5.06 to confirm a turn higher. On the low side, sustaining closes below $4.77 opens the door for new lows.”

Looking at marketing strategies ahead of harvest, Thompson said there are a number of things to consider.

“It’s definitely a tough decision because everyone’s operational needs and risk tolerance is different,” she said. “But that is why we are here. Make sure you are watching your local basis and know your storage plan. Based on that information, we can help form a strategy.”

But again, with some new fundamental news and harvest reports hitting the market over the next few months, there’s a likelihood the market will see some renewed volatility.

“Make sure you know your risk. If volatility returns, there are plenty of option strategies available to reduce your market risk.” she said.

Looking at regional prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Sept. 11, the September cash price for corn was $4.51 and basis was -10 cents under. The January 2024 futures price was listed at $4.96 and basis was -1 cent under.

At another elevator located in central North Dakota, the September delivery price was $4.18 and basis was -65 cents under. The November futures price was also $4.18 and basis was -65 cents under.