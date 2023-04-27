Although corn producers in the Midwest are still waiting to get in the fields to start planting, that’s not the case for producers in the Corn Belt, who have been making good progress recently and that’s contributing to pressure being put on the corn market.

“We’re seeing good (planting) progress happening through the ‘I’ states, through the Corn Belt. They’re definitely getting the crop in the ground and they’re ahead of planting pace on average,” said Allison Thompson, the new president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn. “That’s pressuring the markets a little bit because those acres are going to get planted this spring. So we’re looking at high acres and, of course, a high yield. As of right now, it definitely looks like we’re going to get that to happen for spring this year.”

But Thompson also pointed out the market has been seeing a bit of pressure even in the front months for old crop corn, which has been the strong leader. That pressure comes as a result of some cancellations of purchases by China.

“China has been buying a fair amount of old crop corn with some March purchases here, and they recently made some cancellations,” she said. “Unfortunately, it was a large amount, but we’ll see if we see some more (cancellations) come through, and the fear is that we might. “Unfortunately, we’re looking at a large crop in Brazil and with their soybeans being cheaply priced, there’s a lot of thought that they could come in underbidding what the U.S. has for old crop once their new crop comes in,” she added. “So all these things are definitely pressuring both old crop and new crop and that’s what the market is focused on right now.”

Corn prices have seen a pretty big drop of 20 cents on new crop, according to Thompson, who said it seems “like they’re going to want to pressure this thing down.”

“The next big support is around that $5.30 area. Right now, we’re trading at $5.45. This morning, the high was $5.50,” she said. “It just seems like we might go down and test some of those lows we saw earlier this winter before we maybe see a spring rally if they are starting to get concerned about this slow planting pace up here.”

She said the same goes for new crop. Most areas are bidding off July now that May is going into delivery here this week, and that’s trading about $6.06 as of April 25. She’s hoping that $6 area holds for old crop.

“We know stocks are tight here. We know the fundamentals are still supportive, but if we’re seeing some cancellations and a big crop coming down the pipeline, it definitely changes that outlook,” she said.

“For now, I don’t think they’re too concerned about it. We have another month here before we start missing planting dates,” she commented.

That said, Thompson, who is based in Ada, Minn., was out in western North Dakota recently and there’s no planting progress happening out there either because of cold weather.

“It’s not just here in the Red River Valley that we’re seeing some delays, but it’s a large area. And I think the market is going to wait a little later on doing a spring rally to get some of these acres planted because they saw what happened last year,” she said. “They rallied and they got the acres in the ground and we ended up with a great crop last year.

“So I think that the market is just going to be a bit more patient this year to get a final push for those acres to come in. And it might be closer to those planting dates and be later than what a lot of us would like, but the market does know it’s capable of getting the acres planted when it comes down to it,” she added.

Looking at regional prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 25, the May cash price for corn was $6.20 and basis was +13 cents over. The October 2023 futures price was listed at $5.48 and basis was +1 cent over.

Lastly, Thompson noted that South America’s corn production could also be impacted by dry conditions.

“We’ll see. That will probably be around the same time we see a planting rally. Who knows? The next month we should hopefully start seeing a turnaround if there are continued delays and production fears,” she concluded.