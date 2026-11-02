Yes, your vote does count, no matter whether it’s in a local, state or national election. It’s easy for us to get “turned off” by all the political rhetoric and back and forth squabbling of opposing candidates and turn our backs on taking time to go and vote. With today’s major news sources aligning themselves with their chosen candidates rather than reporting a fair and neutral report, the pulse and fever leading up to an election multiplies. The violence and bitterness they fester today is nothing new.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.