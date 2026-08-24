Two and a half miles right down our main Wannagan Creek gorge from our ranch headquarters is a main creek crossing that leads on down to the old Otto Will home site of decades past, where a spring waters cattle in a large stock tank that divides and shares a three-pasture rotation.
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