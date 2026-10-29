Here's how to prepare Easy Harvest Pear Pie
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Here's how to prepare Easy Harvest Pear Pie
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Marcia Miller has won some 530 ribbons in the Iowa State Fair’s baking competitions with all manner of cakes, cookies and pastries, but she’d …
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