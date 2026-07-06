The aviation industry accounts for a large portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. Biobased sustainable aviation fuel can mitigate climate impacts, but transitioning to sustainable aviation fuel faces critical supply chain constraints. A research team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has recently developed a method to produce jet-grade fuel from food waste, contributing to a circular bioeconomy. In a new paper, published in Nature Sustainability, they focus on technical and economic considerations.
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